The Mandalorian seems to be making waves with Star Wars fans in a positive way, thanks in no small part to one of the most adorable creatures to grace Star Wars canon in a while. Baby Yoda. Granted that the cute little creature may not be Yoda at all, but one can hope.

Reportedly, since The Mandalorian's Force-sensitive bundle of joy is out in the world, director Jon Favreau has shared a behind-the-scenes look at Baby Yoda's origins. Favreau posted original concept art on social media, revealing that yes, Baby Yoda has always been this adorable.

Pedro Pascal's bounty hunter is gaining popularity even though the show has aired only two episodes so far.

Disney is finally getting some positive buzz for its work with the Star Wars franchise, and they sure can use it ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The Rise of Skywalker is the culmination of the Skywalker saga and will bring the original arc to a close. The previous two Star Wars films were not very well received by the audience as the Last Jedi left many fans divided and Solo: A Star Wars story bombed hard. So, the fact that The Mandalorian is getting fans excited is a much needed reprieve for Disney as the corporation has been struggling with the Star Wars brand.

Things sure seem to be turning around for Star Wars as on the gaming front EA' s latest offering Jedi: Fallen Order also seems to be well received by fans. We hope that The Mandalorian is able to keep up the goodwill it has garnered with two episodes for the rest of the season. You can check out the pic here: