Disney seems to be course-correcting after the mixed reception "The Last Jedi" received. And now that the final season of Game of Thrones left fans disappointed, Disney might be apprehensive about the reception Game of Thrones showrunners might get for their Star Wars movies.

So, Disney has decided to rely on old faithful Kevin Feige. The Marvel honcho who in large part is responsible for the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading over to the Star Wars franchise.

Reportedly, as the central storyline of the Star Wars film series concludes in December with The Rise of Skywalker, the Marvel Studios president is set to develop a new movie in the iconic sci-fi franchise, alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

"With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together," said Alan Horn, co-chairman and chief creative officer of the Walt Disney Studios, in a statement.

Disney acquired both LucasFilm and Marvel for a hefty amount, and it has earned back its investment, but Disney finally seems like it is ready to listen to its fans or is after self-preservation. Disney cannot afford fans to abandon one of their most iconic franchises. Trying to 'Marvelise' Star Wars is an unorthodox move, but Kevin Feige has proved himself for Marvel over and over again. We'll just have to wait and see if Kevin Feige is able to capture lightning in a bottle once again. "The Rise of Skywalker" will hit screens in December.