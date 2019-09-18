Kit Harington is well on his way to leaving Jon Snow behind. The actor shared his look for the upcoming Eternals film along with his co-star Salma Hayek.

"I can't believe that I'm working with #jonsnow! Kit you're the best!!!" Hayek captioned the photo, repeating the sentiment in Spanish.

The Eternals has reportedly started filming so this image gives a sense of how the formerly bearded and long-haired Harington likely looks in the new movie. The Eternals is a departure from Marvel's mainstream roster, just like Guardians of the Galaxy was. It looks like Marvel and Disney hope to capture lightning in a bottle once again.

Kit Harington looks quite content in the pic, even with rumours of a split from wife and Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie doing the rounds again.

Reportedly, at Disney's D23 Expo, Marvel announced Harington would be joining The Eternals cast and is playing Dane Whitman, who in the comics took up the superhero mantle of the Black Knight. Hayek (Savages, Desperado) is playing a gender-swapped version of Ajak, the leader of the Eternals.

The cast of the movie also in the cast is Harington's former GoT co-star Richard Madden (Icarus) along with Angelina Jolie (Thena), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), and Don Lee (Gilgamesh).

The final season of Game of Thrones left a lot of fans disappointed but it looks like the show is still poised to win big at the 2019 Emmy Awards. Kit Harington has also been nominated for best actor in a drama series. We'll just have to wait and see if he wins. You can check out the pic here: