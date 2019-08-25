Kit Harington may be leaving Game of Thrones behind and claiming a pair of superhero tights of his very own.

According to Deadline, the 32-year-old actor has set his sights on the superhero franchise as he moves on from his role as Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones. The publication's source claimed that Kit has been lined up for a role in one of Marvel and Kevin Feige's franchise, though it is not clear which he'd appear in.

It is known that Kit Harington shot to fame with his role as Jon Snow in the hit HBO adaptation of George R. R. Martin's fantasy novels, which came to an end earlier this year. Recently Kit Harington spoke about the future of his character at the end of the show.

Reportedly, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington was asked about his character's last moment on the show during a pre-Emmys chat with The Hollywood Reporter. Fans have apparently wondered about the finale of Game of Thrones, in which Snow — having been relegated back to the Night's Watch — left Castle Black and was seen heading beyond the Wall. Was he was going on a ranging mission? Was he merely escorting the Free Folk? Or was he leaving the Night's Watch behind and rejoining the Wildlings to live with them?

Turns out, that final assumption (which, admittedly, was the most popular consensus online) is correct.

"[S]eeing him go beyond the Wall back to something true, something honest, something pure with these people he was always told he belongs with — the Free Folk — it felt to me like he was finally free," said the actor, who is currently nominated for the Emmys' Best Actor in a Drama Series award. "Instead of being chained and sent to the Wall, it felt like he was set free. It was a really sweet ending. As much as he had done a horrible thing [in killing Daenerys], as much as he had felt that pain, the actual ending for him was finally being released."

Well, now we know that being a superhero may have been in that future. We wonder who Jon Snow will play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After playing Jon Snow, whoever Kit Harington chooses to play should become a fan favourite.