Tom Holland has finally broken his silence over the Sony-Disney rift. Sony and Disney have reportedly failed to reach a deal that will allow Spider-Man to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward.

Reportedly, Holland stopped by People and EW's studio backstage at Disney's D23 Expo, where he addressed the news that Disney has no new plans to include Spider-Man in future MCU films.

"Basically, we've made five great movies," Holland told EW. "It's been five amazing years. I've had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I'm going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It's going to be so fun, however, we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we'll find new ways to make it even cooler."

From his comments, it looks like Tom is not ready to let go of the blue and red tights just yet, which is good news for fans. A stand-alone Spider-Man movie starring Tom could work, especially if he gets to face off against Tom Hardy's Venom. Which would not have been possible if Spidey was still part of the MCU.

Kevin Feige also spoke to EW on Saturday about his reaction to the Spider-Man news. He served as producer on Holland's two solo films and will not produce any future films for Sony.

"I'm feeling about Spider-Man gratitude and joy," Feige told EW. "We got to make five films within the MCU with Spider-Man: two standalone films and three with the Avengers. It was a dream that I never thought would happen. It was never meant to last forever. We knew there was a finite amount of time that we'd be able to do this, and we told the story we wanted to tell, and I'll always be thankful for that."

It looks like everybody involved has made their peace with the fact that Spider-Man's tenure at the MCU has come to an end. We'll just have to wait and see what Sony has in store for Spider-Man.