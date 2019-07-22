Angelina Jolie just confirmed a piece of news that will make fans go crazy. The "Salt" actress will be starring alongside "Bodyguard" star Richard Madden in Marvel's "Eternals."

Reportedly, Angelina Jolie confirmed her role in The Eternals during the Marvel panel at Comic-Con in San Diego. The 44-year-old Oscar winner will join Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani for the superhero saga due out in November 2020.

'I'm so excited to be here! I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, what it means to be in this family,' she said to the crowd of excited fans. Marvel has teased fans about their phase four plans, but nothing has been set in stone, so this confirmation coming from Angelina Jolie herself should put fans at ease.

The ex of Brad Pitt will be playing the character Thena in the film, which is to be directed by Chloe Zhao, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Marvel and Disney seem to be upping their game with the "Eternals" with such a star-studded cast. Especially after losing two of their big three in Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans.

But Angelina Jolie's confirmation wasn't the only announcement at the event. Marvel dropped another bomb with the announcement that Natalie Portman will come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She will reportedly be in the fourth Thor movie subtitled Love And Thunder after being absent from the franchise since its 2013 second installment The Dark World.

Marvel Phase 4 looks to be shaping up nicely.