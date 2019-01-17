Natalie Portman bared her torso for the latest ad campaign for luxury fashion brand Dior. Reportedly the 37-year-old showcased her sexy side in a sizzling new campaign for Dior Foundation. Rocking an edgy gold lame ensemble, the Oscar winner flaunted her figure while going topless in the advertisement.

Apparently, Natalie covered her chest with her arms as she arched her back to the music while later shots show the star seated upright in the same pants as she showed off her flawless skin.

At one point, the actress switched into a simple pair of high waisted black bloomers and an unbuttoned gold lame top.

The "Annihilation" actress seemed to be channelling her Vox Lux character Celeste for the rock and roll inspired look. Natalie's latest movie "Vox Lux" has her playing the character of a pop star. Though the performance may not be the best of the actress' career, its still pretty good. You can check out what we thought of "Vox Lux" here.

The campaign apparently, is to promote Dior's long-wear Forever Foundation that comes in a variety of skin tones.

It is known that the Israeli born star has been one of the faces of Dior for nearing a decade. She first signed on with the brand in 2010 and has since appeared in dozens of ads for the luxury label. It is being reported that the Black Swan star has two movies in the can for release next year - the sci-fi drama Lucy In The Sky in which she stars with Jon Hamm and Zazie Beetz and the drama The Death and Life of John F. Donovan with Kit Harington.

You can check out the ad here: