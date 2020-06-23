(IANS) Actor Oscar Isaac enjoyed the "challenge" of featuring in "Star Wars" movies, but he has no plans to return to the franchise.

The 41-year-old actor played the role of Poe Dameron in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", "The Last Jedi", "Rise Of Skywalker." In an interview with Deadline, the actor asserted that he didn't pursue acting to do only big budget movies, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I enjoyed the challenge of those films and working with a very large group of incredible artists and actors, prop makers, set designers, and all that was really fun,: said the actor while talking about his experiences making the "Star Wars" movies and "X-Men: Apocalypse."

He continued: "It's not really what I set out to do. What I set out to do was to make handmade movies, and to work with people that inspire me."

Asked if he would never again consider a return to the big-budget world of "Star Wars", Isaac said: "Probably, but who knows. If I need another house or something."

He is inspired by veteran writer-director Paul Schrader of "Taxi Driver" and "Raging Bull" fame. He got to work with him on "The Card Counter", as a gambler opposite Tiffany Haddish and Tye Sheridan.

"Paul's movies, the things that he's made, it's in my DNA," he asserted.