Matthew Perry and his fiance Molly Hurwitz have parted ways from each other. The actor confirmed the news to People magazine.The actor and Molly Hurwitz, started dating in 2018 and became engaged in November 2020.

"Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best," he said in his statement.

Matthew Perry had been quite private about his love life. The actor had refrained from sharing photos on social media until December 2020, when he had announced his engagement with Molly Hurwitz who had then worn his limited-edition apparel collection that was inspired from the television show, FRIENDS.

"You don't have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free," he has said in the caption.

In the second photo which he had shared, Hurwitz was seen in a hat with the slogan, "What is this, a baseball cap?" Most of all these apparels had been costumes which were worn by the FRIENDS character Chandler Bing. However, at present, they have decided to part ways and none of their representatives stated a reason.

The news of the separation comes only a few days after the release of FRIENDS: The Reunion which released on ZEE5. Matthew Perry had reunited with the six cast members of FRIENDS, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

When the actors were asked if they still keep in touch with each other, Jennifer Aniston had said, that she is well aware that if any of them makes a call they will pick up and be there for each other. Matthew had then said, that he never gets a call.

Fans had noticed that the actor was exceptionally quiet compared to the rest of the cast members.