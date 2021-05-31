Not everyone seems to be pleased with the FRIENDS Reunion which made fans of the show emotional. PETA slammed the cast of FRIENDS for their comments on working with the monkey. "During the #FriendsReunion on @HBO, a cast member mentioned they didn't like working with "Marcel," the monkey who was forced to perform on the show. But whose fault is that? Wild animals are not actors," wrote PETA from their official handle.

At the FRIENDS Reunion, when a person from the audience asked the cast members, was there anything from the show that they didn't like, most of the cast members had mentioned the monkey.

"The monkey scared me," said Courteney Cox.

"I loved the monkey," said Jennifer Aniston.

"David was not a fan," Matt Le Blanc mentioned.

"Only coz you didn't have to touch it," David told Jennifer and they all laughed.

"First of all, I would love to say I love animals. I love primates. I have nothing against animals. Im an animal lover. However, I'm... here's my problem like the monkey obviously it was trained and it had to hit its mark and do its thing right at the, you know, at the perfect time. But what inevitably began to happen was we would all have choreographed like bits kind of timed out and it would get messed up because the monkey didn't do its job right. So we'd have to, we'd have to reset. We'd have to go again because the monkey didn't get it right. So this kept happening over and over where we're about to do something really funny but the monkey didn't hit its mark so we have to start again," said David Schwimmer.

The entire cast members laughed and Matthew Perry for a second there seemed to get into the spirit of Chandler Bing and commented, 'I would like you to be more serious about this."

David continued in his slightly excited tone that the monkey would start eating grubs and then touch his hair while being seated on his shoulder. While many may have found his comments on the monkey to be hilarious, it did not go down well with PETA.