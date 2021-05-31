Actor John Stamos, who had originally gained fame for his role as Uncle Jesse in Full House, recalled the time when he had joined the cast of FRIENDS as a guest star. The actor had mainly shared screen space with actors Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox, who played the married couple, Monica and Chandler.

At a time, when the FRIENDS Reunion has caught everyone by a storm, the actor shared a screenshot from the show with the caption, "In honour of @friends reunion- "The Donor that got away" Imagine what our kid would look like!"

John Stamos had played the role of Chandler Bing's colleague. In the ninth season of the eighth episode of the show, Stamos came in as the desirable colleague, whom Chandler desired to be his sperm donor. His character had no idea that he was invited by Chandler to be a possible candidate for his sperm that was to be implanted in Monica's reproductive system. Hence when Monica and Chandler asked him a series of personal questions, such as at what age his grandparents died, if his family members suffered from diabetes, heart diseases, or baldness. Stamos's character got visibly uncomfortable and chose to leave as soon as possible.

In recent times, John Stamos was popularly seen in the reunion episodes of Fuller House, which had marked the return of every cast members of Full House, except the Olsen twins, who alternatively had played the role of Michelle in the series. Time and again, the characters would have an on-camera moment, where they would directly look into the camera and request the Olsen twins to join their reunion episodes.