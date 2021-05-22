In between 1987 to 1995 three men became quite famous as father figures in the television domain. Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, and John Stamos. Full House had been the show where the famous Olsen twins, Mary Kate and Ashley had started their career since the day the twins had learnt to poop.

John Stamos' latest post is sure to make you say 'Have Mercy!'. The actor who gained immense fame as Uncle Jesse in the popular American sitcom, Full House shared a nostalgic post about the last day on the sets. All the cast members of Full House were seen bowing down on the sets to pay respect to the sets, the stage that gave them international fame and recognition.

The Full House captured the essence of regular family life in the US. Three daughters, Diana Jones, Stephenie and Michelle were raised in the US with three male members, the father, the best friend of the father and the uncle. Initially, the men faced the toughest of times switching their roles as moms and dads, but eventually, raising three children (even without a mother) became an experience.

Later, the young girls had welcomed aunt Rebecca, who married Uncle Jesse and officially became a part of the family. Aunt Becky played the role of the adult friend and the strict aunt who sometimes took the tough decision of grounding the children.

The entire team had their reunion special series, Fuller House based on the three women raising three boys in the same house where once three men raised three young girls. Excluding the Olsen twins, everyone else returned to the show and it became a huge hit on Netflix owing to the nostalgia the show had given its viewers.