Marvel series, Wandavision became one of the most popular web-series even in the short span of nine episodes run. The entire Marvel-based series had subtle nods at the popular television sitcom, Full House. Elizabeth Olsen too had connections with the popular series which she had not forgotten. Originally, the series had cast her cousins, Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen in the pivotal role of Michelle Tanner, the youngest daughter of the Tanner family before Jessi Katsopolis's twins were born.

Although Elizabeth Olsen never played a full time prominent in Full House, she would spend her time on the sets of the film "There was something very meta for my own life [working on WandaVision] because I would visit those tapings as a kid, where my sisters were working [on Full House]," Olsen had told Entertainment Weekly.

John Stamos, who played Michelle's Uncle Jesse, certainly remembered her from the times when she would wander around on the sets of the shows. On Friday, the day WandaVision's finale episode went live on Disney+, Hotstar, John Stamos posted a throwback photo on Instagram of him and the young Olsen from Full House days.

"One day she's a little girl wandering the set, and next thing you know, she's taking over a whole town, mind-controlling the citizens to play out her favourite TV sitcoms!" Stamos wrote. "They grow up so fast..."

John Stamos was later seen in Fuller House which is the spin-off of Full House. The spin-off is mainly based on three women, DJ Fuller, Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler, raising DJ's three boys. The entire series is a throwback to the time when three men, Danny Tanner, Joey, and Uncle Jesse would also live in the Tanner family to raise three girls. Time and again, all the cast members of Full House, excluding the Olsen twins, appear on the pilot episode and finale episode of all the seasons, along with a few cameos in some of the episodes of the show.

The lack of their presence is significantly pointed out in some of the episodes of the show.