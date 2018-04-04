While the Tanners, Fullers and Gibblers have reunited for the third time last year for new episodes of Fuller House, there is still no sight of Michelle Tanner on the show. Three seasons down of the Netflix show, and Fuller House seems to have managed to fill the void of Michelle in the reboot.

In the show, DJ and Stephanie associated her absences to her busy schedule in New York (she's running a fashion empire there). In reality, the Olsen twins – Mary-Kate and Ashley, who played Michelle in Full House – have refused to return to the show because they have given up acting.

However, recent rumors suggested that the twins' younger sister Elizabeth Olsen had been approached to play Michelle's grown-up version on the show.

In a recent interview, the Avengers: Infinity War star revealed she was not approached for any such role. The actress went on to admit that she hasn't seen a single episode of the Netflix series.

Speaking to Danny Pellegrino on his podcast Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino, the 29-year-old revealed: "That was weird... Leave me out of this!" She added: "This has nothing to do with me. What is wrong with people?"

Although the Olsen sister has nixed the rumors, fans can blame Uncle Jess aka John Stamos for getting their hopes high. The actor, in 2016, said the Olsen-twins' younger sister was approached to play the Tanner sister.

Talking to Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show Radio Andy, Stamos said: "We actually went to...I don't think this has been talked about. I didn't do it, I think [executive producer] Jeff Franklin did. I said, 'Call the sister. Ask her'."

He added: "We talked to her agent and her agent was like, 'Come on, she's not going to do that.' But we did call her agent."

How we wish Michelle would return! Fuller House released the episodes of season 3 last December. Netflix renewed the show for a fourth season earlier this year.