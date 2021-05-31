The FRIENDS Reunion had been the biggest cure to the world, at a time when the world has been struck by the biggest pandemic since 2020. Apart from the much-awaited streaming service that has gained massive viewership, another video has started making rounds on the internet where actress Courteney Cox can be seen practicing her famous 'dance routine' from FRIENDS with singer Ed Sheeran.

Blooper in the routine

In the video, Courteney and Ed can be seen practicing the routine, however, in the end, she ended up falling down when the singer failed to catch her in his arms. Originally, the dance routine had become popular from the American sitcom Friends.

Courteney who played the role of Monica Geller in FRIENDS had shaken her legs with her brother Ross Geller, (played by David Schwimmer). The two siblings would regularly practice a dance routine with the hope to be on television someday. Years later when they got a chance to be on television with the help of their actor friend Joey Tribbiani and his roommate Janine, the two didn't want to miss their chance and had practiced the routine.

Take a look at the video:

The six cast members of FRIENDS recently reunited for a talk show where they revisited scripts from the show. Christina Pickles and Elliot Gould, who had played the role of Jack and Judy Geller (the parents) had also been present at the reunion. They were seated with the audience. So basically, a Geller family reunion had also happened.