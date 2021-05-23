Fans of India may rejoice. They can enjoy the much-awaited FRIENDS: Reunion on Zee5 on May 27. Fans worldwide have been excited to watch the much-awaited reunion, of Monica Geller, Chandler Bing, Ross Geller, Rachel Greene, Joey Tribbiani and Phoebe Buffay. The team had been 'on a break' phase since 2004. For years fans have urged the writers, the cast members on social media for a reunion, however, apart from a few talk shows and interviews, the cast members hardly came together. 2021 will mark their first official reunion. Originally, in India, it was usually in the Zee channels where FRIENDS would be screened.

FRIENDS: The Reunion will also mark the return of Janice, Richard, Jill (Rachel's sister), Gunther, Monica and Ross's parents, Mr Heckles, and Joey's hand twin from Las Vegas. The series will also have a cameo of BTS, David Beckham, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga, Kit Harrington, Mindy Kaling and activist Malala Yousafzai Gilani.

The trailer of the reunion was dropped a few days ago. It seemed less of a scripted show and more a candid revisit of all the members coming back to the iconic sets where they had worked for 10 years. The cast members were seen discussing memories of how they were once told that the show would not make them stars. The cast of FRIENDS became the first bunch of American television actors who were paid $1 million per episode since the popularity of the show had increased worldwide.

Much later, it was the cast of The Big Bang Theory who were paid the same amount. In between 2014-2015, Forbes had listed Jim Parson as the highest-paid television actor whose net worth was at par with the Hollywood A-lister Leonardo Di Caprio.