The official page of HBO Max dropped the first teaser video for their much-awaited project, FRIENDS: The Reunion. The six original cast members, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Mathew Perry, Courteney Cox and Matt Le Blanc can be seen walking shoulder to shoulder in a space that does not look like New York, rather it has the appearance of a Hollywood based studio.

The team from their official page have also released a list of Hollywood guests and a social activist who will be a part of the show. David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai will also have a role to play in the reunion special episode which will release on HBO Max.

Out of all the names released on the list by HBO Max, some of the cast members had earlier made their appearance in the series. Reese Witherspoon had played Rachel's sister Jill. She had performed in two episodes of FRIENDS. Tom Selleck played the role of Monica's lovable boyfriend, Richard Burke. Even Chandler, who was then a friend of Monica had admired Richard's personality but later became insecure when he became Monica's fiance.

Not just Monica's former boyfriend, Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, Chandler's ex-girlfriend will also have a screen moment for herself. Christina Pickles and Elliot Gould will be returning as Monica and Ross's parents, Judy and Jack Geller. Larry Hankin who had played Mr Heckles will also have a cameo in the reunion episode of FRIENDS.

The makers of the show have also included James Michael Tyler who played the role of Gunther and Thomas Lennon who had a guest appearance in the show where Joey had gone to Las Vegas. Very few fans may remember him from the episode where Joey desperately wanted him to be his hand twin.

Take a look at the teaser here:

The reunion episode will release on May 27.