Jennifer Aniston's representative has said that reports of her adopting a baby are fabricated. She will not be adopting a child. Rumours reportedly had started in Europe where the actress is presently shooting for the reunion of FRIENDS. Various tabloids had claimed that Jennifer Aniston made the announcement to her former co-stars.

However, Jennifer Aniston's representative has denied the story to People magazine and TMZ stating that they were false and would never happen.

Jennifer Aniston had been married twice to actor Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. While her relationship with Brad Pitt ended on a humiliating break-up, she had later divorced Justin Theroux in 2017. She is presently one of the highest-paid actresses from Hollywood and owns one of the fastest-growing social media handles on Instagram.

Her photo with the cast of FRIENDS in 2020 became one of the most viral uploads of the year. Ever since then there had been an excitement to watch the reunion of the cast of FRIENDS.

Jennifer Aniston and FRIENDS:

Jennifer Aniston had played the iconic Rachel Greene in the popular television series, FRIENDS. She transformed from being the rich brat to the self-made woman who took her own decisions and made her own life. When FRIENDS became hugely popular worldwide, the entire cast members of the show were paid $1 million per episode.

Post the success of FRIENDS television show, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox significantly invested as an actress in Hollywood. Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer or Matt Le Blanc were hardly seen in lead roles despite their worldwide popularity.

Post the success of FRIENDS, Matt Le Blanc starred in a stand-alone spin-off Joey, which had been based on his character. He had shited to Los Angeles and started his life all over again with his sister and nephew. However, the show failed to go beyond two seasons.