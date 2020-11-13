Actor Matthew Perry who gained fame for playing the role of sarcastic New Yorker, Chandler Bing, announced from his verified account on Twitter that the FRIENDS reunion is all set to happen.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!," he wrote on Twitter.

FRIENDS reunion is probably the most awaited things fans of the television show have been waiting to see onscreen ever since the show ended in 2004. There were various rumours and fake news regarding a film happening, however, Lisa Kudrow who played Phoebe Buffay in the show had confirmed in 2011, that there wouldn't be any reunion unless the six of them and the writers of the show, Martha Kauffman and David Crane are hired again.

The cast of the show had occasionally gotten together, but it was usually for interaction on television shows, but never formally for a movie. Earlier this year, when Jennifer Aniston shared a selfie with the entire cast members of FRIENDS, people immediately got excited and hoped for a reunion. 2020, is also the year, which marked Emma's (Ross and Rachel's daughter) year when she turned 18. Jokes around the particular moment from the show were also enjoyed through memes and tweets.

The reunion of FRIENDS was expected to happen earlier this year in 2020, however, due to the massive coronavirus pandemic which had led the entire world to follow lockdown, maintain social distancing and mostly remain indoors, studios in Hollywood were shut down and all releases were postponed.