Actor Rupert Grint made his debut on social media via Instagram, and in his first post, he shared a picture of his newborn daughter, Wednesday. Out of the three actors (Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint), who gained fame internationally for their roles in the Harry Potter franchise, Rupert Grint has become the first actor to have a child.

"Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert," he captioned. In the picture, the actor was seen safely keeping his daughter in his arms.

Rupert Grint shot to fame when he was chosen to play Harry Potter's red-haired best friend, Ron Weasley. Potterheads from all across the globe had loads to share, with various Potter references, and the comment section of Rupert's first Instagram post is surely a hearty read on an otherwise boring day.

Actor James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley/George Weasley in the Harry Potter series, commented, "Nougat."

Actor Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, wrote, "Welcome Weasley , it's about time. Love to Wednesday."

Daniel Radcliffe, the actor who played Harry Potter, lived up to his role of being the best friend, even before Rupert Grint had joined Instagram. He had congratulated Grint earlier in May when his daughter was born.

During his interview with Andy Cohen, Radcliffe had said that he texted Rupert Grint and, "I'm so happy for him. It's very, very cool. It is also super weird for me to think that we are all of the age where we are having children, but we definitely are."