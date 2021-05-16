Imagine, the man you love, take the name of his former girlfriend at the altar of your wedding. It happens after you watch your parents and in-laws have a short quarrel at a broken church, which had been your dream destination. Now imagine a wedding, where all your friends and families are NOT sitting inside a proper premise rather what looks like a shattered dream. But you learn to accept it anyway because you believe that you are here to marry someone you love, a romantic man you fell in love with during your two weeks trip to New York, the city which promises a love life in almost every Hollywood classical film.

When Ross had uttered Rachel's name at her wedding, it was at that instance when Emily knew that she made the biggest mistake of her life. She quickly tried to marry a man, who was still not over his former girlfriend. She wrongly made herself believe that Ross and Rachel have learnt to live like friends, whereas, the two of them had only been in a phase where they learnt to be civil in front of each other, for the sake of their friends.

Was Emily Waltham really that bad?

Let's start from the moment when Emily made her first entrance into the show. Her feet were cold, she was wet after walking in the New York rain, and was wrongly strip-searched at the airport. When she reached Monica and Rachel's apartment, the latter just told her that she won't be accompanying her to the play, rather a random nobody will be accompanying her instead.

Yes, Rachel, it was rude. This was an age when telephones existed and Greene could have called and informed her that she had other plans. She had a long and tiring journey and the city was not treating her well. And Rachel, being a New Yorker too, did not welcome her in the warmest manner. Even the farewell party which Rachel had randomly arranged for Emily was originally for selfish reasons, so she could get a chance to seduce Joshua, her new customer-cum-crush.

When you recall the times when Emily had spent her time alone with Ross as a girlfriend, you can tell that she was warm and kind. She took pleasure in real happy moments like watching a deer have fruit from the orchard or taking helicopter lessons. Emily knew how to live a life that was beyond the boundaries of just New York life. She had warmly accepted Ben, Monica, Carol, Susan, Phoebe, Chandler, Rachel, and remember the time when she gave away a large Toblerone to Joey when she had flown all the way from London to tell Ross that she was in love with him?

So why did we hate Emily?

Emily had loved and accepted Ross, made him a happy man. But the world rooted for Ross and Rachel and not Emily. Including the friends. Naturally, when you hear Hugh Laurie's opinion, (a complete outsider in the gang) who had no connection with Ross or Rachel, you hear the most honest opinion. The fact that it was Rachel's mistake to fly all the way to another country to tell a man that she loved him, on his wedding day.

What Emily really wanted was a dignified life with her husband Ross, who not only took another woman's name in his wedding vows but also almost planned to take Rachel on a honeymoon that was originally meant for them. Now which woman would NOT be insecure about this series of humiliating events? Mainly, since Emily had warmly remained dignified with Rachel, although the latter hardly ever had the courtesy to take some time out and welcome her warmly, selflessly in the group.

The immediate circle loved Rachel and naturally so did we. Hence we waited for six more seasons to see Ross and Rachel finally happen. But it's 2021, and maybe Emily deserves a chance, to explain herself in the show. After all, if Richard, Gunther, Janice and Malala Yousafzai Gilani are all coming back to the reunion, why not Emily?