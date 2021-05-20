It's finally happening. Monica Geller, Chandler Bing, Ross Geller, Rachel Greene, Joey Tribbiani and Phoebe Buffay are coming back to New York, in the apartment where they created history.

The characters have all aged and Jennifer Aniston has managed to single-handedly shame every woman in her 50s without even trying too hard. In the two minutes and ten seconds trailer, the cast members can be seen revisiting old sets, recalling the times when they were told that this show would not make them stars.

The trailer is filled with nostalgic moments related to the show; throwback moments include, 'we were on a break confirmation, Rachel writing 18 pages letter ( front and back) to Ross, and a quiz on their friendship, involving real personal questions.

Jennifer Aniston wanted to grab the tissue box when she reentered the sets after 17 years and visited the famous fountain where the cast members had done the video shoot for their song, 'I'll Be There For You.'

'It was an incredible time, we became best friends,' Lisa Kudrow recalled. Till date, the cast of FRIENDS is the only set of American actors who have managed to maintain a cordial relationship with each other even after exiting the sets of the show. Oftentimes, there have been reports of cast members not getting along well on the sets as much as they display on the screen.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Catrall who played best friends on Sex and the City never really liked each other's company. The actresses of Desperate Housewives never got along well with Teri Hatcher as they felt that she always received star treatment. However, the six cast members of FRIENDS have managed to remain friends even after 17 years. When Jennifer Aniston went through a humiliating breakup with Brad Pitt, Courteney Cox had mentally supported her.

The six cast members will be back again with an episode on May 27 and we can't wait to see what they have on hold for us.