In the Sherlock Holmes universe, Adler is a brilliant dominatrix who is romantically attracted to Sherlock and is similar to Catwoman, an anti-hero style character. John H. Watson has been the detective's partner in crime, like Robin. On the other hand, Moriarty, a criminal mastermind is known for being Sherlock's arch-nemesis. The similarity between these characters isn't difficult to notice. It would be interesting to see how much influence the "consulting detective" universe created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle would have on The Batman.
It also looks like Reeves' first Batman film would go on a different route in introducing its Rogue Gallery and other characters. The director is "building a world similar to the animated shows & comics" where the villains already exist. You can check out the tweet below. Robert Pattinson's younger adaptation of the caped crusaders has already led many to believe it would eventually cause big changes to the DC Extended Universe. Moreover, it's currently unknown where the film exists in the larger continuity. But that's a question for the future. The Batman hits theaters on June 25, 2021.
Small The Batman update: I hear the movie is gonna play out very much like a Sherlock Holmes story with Catwoman as Batman's Irene Adler & Riddler as his Moriarty. Reeves is also building a world similar to the animated shows & comics where all the villains are already out there. pic.twitter.com/78G2VHktGP
— Thomas Polito (@thomas_polito) November 4, 2019