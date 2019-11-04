There isn't a lot that fans know about Matt Reeves' The Batman project. So far, the director has revealed that the upcoming standalone film is a view-driven noir tale of the Dark Knight, hinting that the film would explore the character's detective traits that are well known in comics. A new update shares some extra details and suggests the script may have taken inspiration from another fictional character known for his detective skills.

In the past weeks, Reeves confirmed that Zoe Kravtiz would play as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon and Paul Dano as The Riddler in The Batman. The director's choice of villains has been praised by fans and critics alike but their relation with The Batman could pan out differently from the comics or past films. A new update coming from scooper Thomas Polito reveals that the movie would "play out very much like a Sherlock Holmes story". Moreover, Catwoman would be "Batman's Irene Adler", Riddler as Moriarty and Commissioner Jim Gordon as Watson.

In the Sherlock Holmes universe, Adler is a brilliant dominatrix who is romantically attracted to Sherlock and is similar to Catwoman, an anti-hero style character. John H. Watson has been the detective's partner in crime, like Robin. On the other hand, Moriarty, a criminal mastermind is known for being Sherlock's arch-nemesis. The similarity between these characters isn't difficult to notice. It would be interesting to see how much influence the "consulting detective" universe created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle would have on The Batman.

It also looks like Reeves' first Batman film would go on a different route in introducing its Rogue Gallery and other characters. The director is "building a world similar to the animated shows & comics" where the villains already exist. You can check out the tweet below. Robert Pattinson's younger adaptation of the caped crusaders has already led many to believe it would eventually cause big changes to the DC Extended Universe. Moreover, it's currently unknown where the film exists in the larger continuity. But that's a question for the future. The Batman hits theaters on June 25, 2021.