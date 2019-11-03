Matt Reeves' The Batman has been garnering a lot of attention since it was announced. The project turned many eyes when it was confirmed that Robert Pattinson has roped in to play the titular role of Bruce Wayne aka Batman. Another big name that has now come up is the Interstellar movie star, Matthew McConaughey, who is reportedly being considered for the role of Harvey Dent aka Two-Face.

It was previously stated that the Academy Award-winning star Jonah Hill will star alongside Robert Pattinson in Warner Bros-DCEU movie as The Riddler. However, the role was later offered to Paul Dano. Reports now state that Matthew McConaughey may star in The Batman movie as Harvey Dent.

As per a recent report by WeGotThisCovered, The Batman movie is most likely to feature District Attorney Harvey Dent of Gotham City. If the movie is well received by fans and critics, and does well at the box-office (something on the lines of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker) then fans will see Harvey Dent turning into Two-Face in The Batman 2.

That being said, even John David Washington's name is also being considered for the same role. As of now, these casting reports are not confirmed by the studio or by the director.

Robert Pattinson as billionaire detective Bruce Wayne:

Meanwhile, Twilight movie star Robert Pattinson has officially begun training for his role as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman. The celebrated star has replaced Ben Affleck and received mixed reactions from the fans but there are several people who think that Pattinson has something amazing rolled up in his sleeves.

For his role as Batman, Robert Pattinson has started to get in shape. Earlier this week, Pattinson's trainer Rigan Machado shared an image of himself along with Goblet of Fire movie star in the gym, working hard.

Robert Pattinson has also mentioned in the recent past that he has already tried on his Batsuit, which he is going to wear in the movie. Not only this, but he has also taken pointers from The Dark Knight trilogy director Christopher Nolan about how to perform wearing the Batsuit.

It won't be wrong to say that Robert Pattinson's The Batman movie will get compared with Christian Bell's The Dark Knight trilogy. Fans will have to wait until June 25, 2021, to see it on the big screen.