Paul Dano has officially joined the cast of Matt Reeves' The Batman movie as Riddler. The forthcoming superhero movie will feature Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, a billionaire vigilante/detective who is eradicating crimes from the streets of Gotham.

The movie will feature several other known villains like Penguin and Fish, but at the same time, fans are wondering whether they are going to see Joker in it as well.

Paul Dano's name came up after Academy Award-winning actor Jonah Hill reportedly turned down an offer to join the cast of The Batman. Several reports suggested the Jonah Hill was reportedly asking a huge amount for the upcoming DCEU movie, which apparently studio declined. Several insiders believe that once Jonah passed on the role, Warner Bros immediately offered the role to Paul Dano.

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Paul Dano's version of Riddler will be named as Edward Nashton — the character who in the comic world will go by the name of Edward Nygma. As the name suggests, Riddler challenges Batman in a battle of wits, leaving several high-cryptic riddles for the world's greatest detective to solve and catch him. The character was last portrayed by Jim Carrey in a motion film.

The 35-year-old Paul Dano is famous for starring in films like Little Miss Sunshine, 12 Years a Slave, Love & Mercy, and others. He was last seen in Bong Joon-ho's 2017 South Korean movie Okja as Jay — the leader of an animal-rights activist group.

The upcoming Batman movie is being directed by Matt Reeves. The plot details of the movie are being kept under wraps from fans and media but the director has been extremely vocal about the story they all are working on. As per previous reports, The Batman movie will follow the life of a younger Bruce Wayne but at the same time, it won't serve as an origin story like Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins, starring Christian Bale.

Robert Pattinson's The Batman movie will release on June 25, 2021, and it will also star Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.