Earlier on Monday, DC film fans got their much-anticipated announcement of the year for Matt Reeves' The Batman. The search for an actor in Hollywood to portray as one of DC's most iconic characters, Catwoman/Selina Kyle has come to an end with Fantastic Beasts star Zoe Kravitz confirmed to don the role. The news has got another DCEU co-star excited and for all the right reasons.

Earlier in September, Kravitz added flame to rumors of her casting as Catwoman in The Batman after she shared a photo of herself on Instagram, wearing a Batman logo shirt. As the casting news is now official - Aquaman star Jason Momoa has sounded off his sheer happiness for Kravitz bagging the role.

"I'm so proud of u zozo bear. On and off-screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN. Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear," wrote Momoa in a post on Instagram posing alongside Kravitz. You can check it out below.

For those unaware, Kravitz is technically Momoa's step-daughter due to his marriage with Lisa Bonet. The Fantastic Beasts star also responded to the heart-warming post with her very own cute reply.

"LOVE YOU PAPA BEAR! love that Aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on," wrote Kravitz on the post.

Catwoman is a unique character known blurring the lines between anti-hero and villain in the DC Universe. Reeves' choice of having a Women of color (WOC) portray Selina Kyle doesn't come as a surprise, especially since early reports revealed multiple other WOC actors being contenders for the role.

Actor Jeffrey Wright, also a person of color (POC) is reportedly in negotiations to play as Commissioner Gordon in The Batman. It seems like Reeves' had plans of race-bending characters for his version of the Bat Universe in the DCEU all along.

Kravitz clearly isn't new to the fictional universe - the actress earlier portrayed a Mutant called Angel Salvadore in Fox's X-Men: First Class. She is now part of the Harry Potter universe and appeared as Leta Lestrange in Fantastic Beasts 2.

The Batman hits theaters on June 25, 2021.