Earlier this week, news started to spread that Matt Reeves is looking to cast a woman of colour (WOC) for the role of Catwoman in The Batman. A new report now substantiates the casting news as a list of WOC actors are in the loop to take on the anti-hero character.

The latest casting announcement for The Batman revealed that Matt Reeves had cast Westworld star Jeffrey Wright, a POC actor to play Commissioner Gordon. Geeks Worldwide reported that Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o and Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson are on the shortlist for the role.

In Addition, Beauty & The Beast star Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Dark Phoenix star Alexandra Shipp, and Dear White People star Logan Browning are also on the shortlist to take on the role of Selina Kyle.

It's surprising to see two MCU stars as contenders for the role, especially since it could potentially be a multi-film deal with Warner Bros.

Reeves' reportedly has a planned trilogy in mind for The Batman. Both Nyong'o and Thompson still have a future in the Marvel universe with Black Panther 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder in development.

Shipp, on the other hand, played Storm in Fox's X-Men Universe and recently reprised the Marvel character in Dark Phoenix. Unfortunately, it might be her last time donning the role so perhaps the actress could be open for the role.

Mbatha-Raw, who was earlier a contender for the Black Canary role in Birds of Prey, recently appeared in Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Reeves is writing and directing The Batman which stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role. Jonah Hill is also in talks to either play Penguin or the Riddler.

Matt Reeves' arc for Batman will be a standalone trilogy. The Batman is scheduled to release on June 2021.