Director Matt Reeves might have finally found the talent he was looking for in Hollywood to play strong supportive characters in The Batman. According to a recent report, actors are currently in talks to play one of Gotham's most notorious criminal and the city's Commissioner.

According to Collider, Jonah Hill has been in negotiations to play Riddler in Matt Reeves' The Batman. The two-times Oscar nominee was earlier speculated to take on the role of Penguin.

In more casting news, Variety's exclusive report revealed that Westworld actor Jeffery Wright is in talks to play Commissioner Gordon. It was rumoured that Reeves was looking at people of colour (POC) to cast in the DC film and that seems to have turned out to be true.

Collider's Sneider podcast had earlier pointed out that Matt Reeves' wanted Mahershala Ali to play Gordon but the actor later got signed to play Blade for Marvel Studios.

It must be pointed out that both actors have not yet the reached the stage of signing a deal with Warner Bros. The deal could possibly even fall apart but Variety noted that both sides are eager to have Hill on board.

If the deal goes through, the two actors will be appearing opposite Robbert Pattinson, who will play the titular role. Several more characters from the rogue gallery are expected to be involved, such as Catwoman, Firefly, Two-face and Mad Hatter.

Reeves' version of the Batman is described as the dark knight in detective mode in a point of view driven noir tale. It is currently unknown how the movie will connect with the wider DCEU but the director has his mind currently set on just making a good solo movie.

The title of the movie could also possibly change before its release, 2 years from now.

The Batman is scheduled to release on June 25, 2021.