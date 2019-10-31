Jeffrey Wright will join Matt Reeves' The Batman as commissioner Jim Gordon. He is the latest to join the diverse cast after Zoë Kravitz was announced as Catwoman. There isn't much information available on the solo DC film except for its release date and few of the cast members.

In a simple tweet with the hashtag "Gordon" which comes with a Batman emoji shows a GIF of Wright. You can check it out below.

The tweet is official confirmation that the actor is on board to play Commissioner Gordon in The Batman. This also seemingly suggests that Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, if/when introduced in The Batman or future DC films would also be a Person of Color (POC).

So far, the director has also announced casting news Paul Dano as The Riddler. Fans are expecting the next announcement to be that of the actor portraying the Penguin.

Reeves is also collaborating once again with Michael Giacchino to score for The Batman. The composer worked with the director on War for the Planet of the Apes. Moreover, Giacchino isn't new to the superhero genre as well as his previous works include Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming and others.

The Batman will begin filming in London in January 2020. The movie will theatres on June 25, 2021.