Its been an exciting nailbiting month for DC fans as news of several actors being contenders for roles in Matt Reeves' The Batman hit the internet. But not all negotiations resulted in a deal with Jonah Hill backing out of talks for the role of The Riddler or Penguin. But there was another comedian that the studio initially considered as well.

A report from Deadline regarding Hill no longer being in talks to play the villain also noted that there was interest from the filmmakers' side to court Seth Rogen for the umbrella-wielding OswaldCobblepott.But no talks occurred.

THR's film reporter Borys Kit added that "some initial talks" did take place between both sides but it didn't seem to go further beyond that. On the bright side, Hill's exit from negotiations didn't slow down the studios' search for a new actor.

It hasn't all been a miss for the studio as Matt Reeves recently confirmed the casting of Zeo Kravitz as Catwoman in The Batman. Jeffrey Wright was also reported to have been in negotiations to play as Commissioner Gordon and though there have been cryptic signs of the casting, an official announcement is yet to be made.

Matt Reeves' version of The Batman starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role has been described as a noir Batman tale. The director even teased the Dark Knight as being in his "detective mode".

In the comics, the storyline's like HUSH explores Batman's other abilities such as being the "world's greatest detective". Fortunately, the film's co-writer, Mattson Tomlin also confirmed that the story would explore Batman's detective arc, In a tweet following report of his involvement in the project.

Production is expected to begin early next year in the UK. The film will reportedly star more DC characters from the Rogue gallery so it seems like more announcements could come in the following months.

The Batman is scheduled to release in theatres on June 25, 2021.