Matrix movie co-creator Lilly Wachowski took a dig at Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and the United States of America's President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump over a movie reference.

Earlier on Sunday, Elon Musk posted a cryptic tweet, saying "Take the red pill" with an emoji of a red rose.

Elon Musk's tweet met with disdain online but there were several who went on to support him as well. Ivanka Trump then quoted "Taken!" in response to Musk's tweet that prompted Wachowski to reply the following:

Fuck both of you — Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) May 17, 2020

The term "Red Pill" came into light from the Wachowski sisters' sci-fi blockbuster The Matrix. In the acclaimed movie, the talk about red and blue pills comes when Morpheus (played on screen by Lawrence Fishburne) meets the movie's protagonist Neo (played by Keanu Reeves) for the first time and reveals that he has been living in a computer simulation.

Neo is given a choice by Morpheus — take a blue pill and go back to his life and forget ever meeting him, or take a red pill to learn the truth about Matrix and become the chosen one, and finally meet his own creator.

The phrase "take the red pill," however, has now taken a whole together different meaning in the world of the internet. People on Twitter and other social media platforms use this term to refer to conservative political beliefs. As per several experts, choosing a red pill now means that someone is shifting their political alignment to the right groups.

The Matrix 4 update:

In other news, Keanu Reeves fans are eagerly waiting for The Matrix 4 movie that is being directed by Lana Wachowski on the screenplay co-written by her, Aleksandar Hemon, and David Mitchell.

The Matrix 4 movie will feature Keanu alongside Carrie-Anne moss, Michael B. Jordan, Naomi Scott, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Priyanka Chopra.

Lilly Wachowski is not going to be involved with The Matrix 4 due to her work on the Showtime series Work in Progress but applauded the team for coming up with a story better than the original.

The Matrix 4 movie is scheduled to release on May 21, 2021.