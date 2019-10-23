Fast & Furious fans came close to witnessing actor Keanu Reeves star in the ultimate action franchise with the recent spin-off. But unfortunately, rumors of the John Wick actor, starring in a secret role died out soon as talks between the director and the star didn't progress further. But there still seems to be hope!

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw saw the return of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, teamed-up to fight a common enemy, a terrorist organization called Eteon. The franchise's first spin-off fared moderately with critics & fans alike earning over $758 million globally. Perhaps, an addition like Reeves could have amped up the sheer hype & excitement for the project.

Fast & Furious's long-time writer Chris Morgan recently spoke to Screen Rant promoting Hobbs & Shaw home release. He once again confirmed that talks with Reeves have taken place and hopes to bring Reeves into the franchise soon. "I sat down with him and we're talking about. I wanted him to be in the Fast universe for a very long time. We're just trying to find... the hardest thing is always time and competing schedules and then designing the right thing together. My fervent desire is to bring him into this franchise for sure."

It must be noted that though Hobbs & Shaw established Eteon as an existing threat, the terrorist organization's head was just revealed as a disembodied voice. The doors are still open for Reeves to join the franchise sometime in the future.

Since finding success with the neo-noir action franchise, John Wick - Reeves has become a much-desired figure in Hollywood. Even Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that conversations had taken place with the actor to find the right way to bring him into the MCU. Reeves will next be seen in Bill & Red Face the Music, a much-awaited threequel set to release on August 21, 2020.

In addition, the actor also stars in Cyberpunk 2077, a game-changing open-world RPG. Reeves has performed a full-body motion capture for his character, Johnny Silverhand and has also done the voice-over as well.