Hollywood movies Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and The Lion King ruled the Chennai box office last weekend. The movies have performed a lot better than newly-released movies in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In the first weekend, Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw has grossed Rs 92.80 lakh from 210 shows, reports Behindwoods. Whereas The Lion King has made a collection of Rs 60.23 lakh from 144 shows. The total collection of the flick by the end of its second weekend stands at Rs 5.32 crore.

Both the movies enjoyed fantastic viewership and expected to perform well for a few more days. However, the business is expected to take a toll in the coming weekend due to the release of Ajith Kumar's much-awaited movie Nerkonda Paarvai.

Santhanam's A1 has grossed Rs 59.65 lakh from 183 shows. By the end of its second weekend, the movie has done a business of Rs 2.44 crore in Chennai.

Newly-released movie Jackpot, which has Jyothika and Revathy in the leads, has raked in Rs 52.46 lakh from 183 shows, while Kazhugu 2 has earned Rs 10.49 lakh from 81 shows.

Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Dear Comrade has collected Rs 3.71 lakh from 30 shows to take its total collection to Rs 71.12 lakh by the end of its second weekend.

Hindi movie Judgemental Hai Kya has collected Rs 1.78 lakh to take its total collection to Rs 16.64 lakh, while Tamil film Thorati has earned Rs 1.30 lakh from 30 shows.