Anushka Shetty's mother Prafulla Shetty celebrated her birthday recently and the actress had shared an adorable picture of her mom with family members. Thousands of her fans joined her to wish her mother on the special day.

On her Facebook, Anushka Shetty posted the picture and wished her in Kannada. Her gesture to write in her mother tongue was hailed by Kannadigas and many called her a role model for the local actresses who struggle to speak in the state's language.

Unfortunately, it also became a platform for a section of people to troll Rashmika Mandanna, who had come under severe criticism from the people over her alleged anti-Kannada statement. In an interview during the promotion of her film Dear Comrade, the Kirik Party girl had claimed that she does not speak any language "correctly."

Did Rashmika Mandanna make anti-Kannada comments? Here's exactly what she said in the interview

She was massively trolled by Kannadigas for stating that she cannot speak correctly despite being born and brought up in Karnataka.

Now, many are asking Rashmika Mandanna to learn how to respect one's mother language from Anushka Shetty after she wished her mother in Kannada.

On the professional front, Anushka Shetty has completed her portions in multilingual movie like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, while working on Silence. Rashmika Mandanna has a few movies in her kitty that include Karthi's Tamil film and Kannada flick Pogaru.