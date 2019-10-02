It looks like the Matrix 4 will explore the youth of the main cast of the franchise. Plans to make the fourth instalment in the hit franchise was confirmed by both Warner Bros and Village Roadshow Pictures back in August.

Keanu Reeves (Neo) and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity) were confirmed to reprise their roles. But looks like the movie will feature more than just one Neo this time.

The Matrix 4 is set to be written and directed by Lana Wachowski, with others such as Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell co-writing the script. As the fourth instalment inches closer to the start of its production in 2020, more details such as new additions to the movie are finally starting to surface.

The news comes from Variety reporter Justin Kroll in a recorded podcast episode of "My Mom's Basement". The journalist explained in the podcast that the studio is currently in the process of finding a suitable young actor to portray Neo.

Early rumours suggested that The Matrix 4 would feature younger versions of other original characters such as Morpheus. There has been no proof to support that rumour and at present, Lawrence Fishburne, who originally played Morpheus has not even been confirmed to appear in the fourth film yet.

If Kroll's words are true, a younger version of Neo would possibly involve flashbacks or perhaps a time travel plot?

Lana Wachowski is one of the two filmmakers who directed the original trilogy. Though unclear why the other sister Lilly is not part of the project, it seems like ideas the duo explored very early on (possibly during the making of the first three Matrix film) would continue with the fourth film as well.

"Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends," Wachowski said.

The Matrix 4 does not have a release date assigned yet.