Fans cannot keep calm after Lawrence Fishburne was introduced as The Bowery King in John Wick: Chapter 2. Seeing the Matric actor reunite with his co-star Keanu Reeves was a magical moment for the followers.

Thanks to the success of its threequel, Lionsgate is already working on John Wick: Chapter 4 and there may be a possibility for other Matrix stars joining the neo-noir action-heavy franchise as well.

John Wick: Chapter 3 not only saw the return of Lawrence's Bowery King but the climatic end also hints at his return and possibly playing a bigger role for the fourth instalment.

During an interview with Cinema Blend, the director of the first three John Wick movies, Chad Stahelski, was asked if other Matrix stars like Carrie-Anne Moss or Hugo Weaving could be brought in for Chapter 4 or somewhere down the line in the franchise. His response does instil some optimism.

"You know, Keanu and I talk a lot about where we want to go. We didn't finish John Wick 3 and have this great big plan of how to go into Chapter 4. It is something we're constantly thinking about and we try not to force things. I certainly don't want to include a cast member to try to get somebody in as a gag and work a story around that," said Stahelski.

"If we create these great characters and you know, in my head, it makes sense to put Carrie-Anne in there or Hugo Weaving or any of our Matrix compadres, and it works and if they're interested, that's always a plus because they're friends and I think they're all excellent performers. So it's yet-to-be-seen," he added.

Stahelski has not yet revealed if he would return to helm John Wick: Chapter 4. But in an earlier interview with comicbookmovie, the director assured his involvement with the franchise "in some capacity" until "probably" his career comes to an end. Due to which he's sure to have a say in the upcoming sequels' casting.

No details regarding the next film's plot have been revealed yet but it is likely there will be more new characters. If the writers can find a story that fits the narrative and convince Carrie-Anne or Weavings to get onboard the franchise, the news would surely break the internet.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled to release in 2021.