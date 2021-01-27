Termed as a decent commercial movie, Krack got a good buzz initially. With the word of mouth, Ravi Teja grabbed the attention of all with his super entertaining skills in Krack. The movie was even termed as 'Sankranti Entertainer' and 'Sankranti Winner'.

Everything was fine until the other biggies hit the screens at the same time. Vijay's Master and Ram's Red hit the theatres at the same time and this resulted in the partition of theaters. Krack's producers and distributors had a tough time making use of the good talk as there were not many theaters given for the screening of the movie.

Despite mediocre talk on Master, the blockage of theaters had made it difficult for Krack to collect a good amount at box-office. Parring all the odds the movie Krack still managed to collect a decent amount at the box-office this week. Though the issues got resolved, now that both the movies are all set to hit respective OTT platforms, the clash continues.

Master and Krack OTT release dates:

Both Krack and Master are to hit the OTT platforms soon. As the digital rights of Krack are bought by Allu Aravind's Aha, the movie is prepping up for its release on Feb 6th. Shruti Hassan as the female lead, the movie is a commercial pot-boiler with power-packed acting by Ravi Teja.

While Master, on the other hand, is all set to hit Amazon Prime. The Telugu dubbed version of Master is to get a digital release on Amazon Prime on 29th January, not so long before Krack's OTT release. So, the clash continues with the movies.

While the existing Corona situations are considered, the OTT release of movies like Krack is a huge plus for the digital collections and ratings. It is expected that both Master and Krack are to be watched by a vast audience as soon as they get released on respective digital platforms.