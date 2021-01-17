Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan as the lead pair, the movie Krack hit the screens on 9th January on the occasion of Sankranti. Makar Sankranti/Pongal is considered one of the best seasons to release a Telugu movie, as the festival is all about entertainment in the Telugu states.

With the word of mouth, the movie grabbed so much attention and stood as the Sankranti winner among all the movies released in the season. Despite the distribution issue and Covid situation, Krack has gained good collections at the box office. Now that the makers are planning for the digital release of this movie, here are the details:

Krack digital release

Krack movie is all set to hit the digital platform on AHA (Telugu OTT) on 29th January. Though it remained a hush-hush matter since it is less than a month of the theatrical release, the makers are apparently sure that the movie is to grab the attention of digital viewers as well. Krack is still doing good at the theaters despite the release of other movies like 'Master'.

AHA is the Telugu OTT platform owned by Allu Aravind, streaming original Telugu content. Now that AHA has bought the streaming rights of the film Krack, it is expected that the movie is to be a decent hit on the digital platform as well.

On the other hand, there was a fuss about the blockage of theaters by some industry heads. Nizam distributor - Warangal Seenu had organized a press meet to slam producer Dil Raju on the same issue. It seems that distributional issues related to Krack aren't solved yet. So, the digital release of the movie would give a good reach, as per the analysis by industry people.

Ravi Teja is buoyed by the talk received for Krack. It is reported that Ravi Teja is prepping up for his next movie, listening to the story scripts.