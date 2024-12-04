Massive protest in Karnataka against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

In response to the ongoing unrest and reported atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh, numerous Hindu organisations under the banner of 'Hindu Hitarakshana Vedike' staged a massive protest in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Wednesday.

The demonstration called attention to the escalating violence and persecution faced by Hindus and other minorities like Christians and Buddhists in Bangladesh, with protestors urging global intervention and stronger action from the Indian government.

Significantly, in more than 2,000 documented acts of violence against Hindus and other minorities like Christians and Buddhists in Bangladesh, at least nine minority members have been killed so far.

The protest gained momentum amid growing tensions surrounding the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh. The former ISKCON leader's bail hearing was postponed due to the unavailability of any lawyer to represent him, further fueling outrage within the Hindu community.

One protestor emphasised the need for unity, stating, "We have to wake up, we have to unite, everyone has to stay united. This government is ours, we are with the Indian government. It is our duty to guide not only Bangladesh but the whole world."

Another protestor, Seerisha, expressed deep concern over the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, adding, "India supported Bangladesh for peace, but now Hindus are victims of Islamic terrorism. The world must unite to support Hindus, not only in Bangladesh but globally."

Ravi, another protestor, criticised the Bangladesh government's handling of the situation, stating, "I am saddened that the government of Bangladesh is supporting barbaric acts against Hindus. After the new government took charge, this situation has worsened. I urge the Indian government to take necessary action to protect Hindus."

Ramesh, a protestor from West Bengal, recalled the sacrifices made during Bangladesh's liberation from Pakistan, saying, "I was there when Bangladesh was liberated. Our soldiers gave their lives for that country, and today Hindus are being oppressed. This is unacceptable."

Karunakar, another protestor, condemned the human rights violations, describing them as a massacre of minorities. He called for more decisive action from the Indian government, stressing, "The situation in Bangladesh is intolerable, and we demand stricter actions against these atrocities."

(With inputs from IANS)