Bengal-Jharkhand potato dispute echoes in Parl; BJP MP for central intervention

The ongoing inter-state dispute over potato supply between West Bengal and Jharkhand reached Parliament on Tuesday. Hazaribagh BJP MP Manish Jaiswal brought up the issue in the Lok Sabha, urging the Union government to intervene in the matter.

Jaiswal emphasised that West Bengal's blockade on potato shipments to Jharkhand has disrupted the staple diet of many and caused a significant rise in the vegetable's prices.

He criticised the move, calling it a violation of inter-state trade regulations and a serious matter affecting the poor.

The West Bengal government has banned the supply of potatoes to other states. This has deeply impacted the markets of Jharkhand which depend on West Bengal for at least 60 per cent of potato consumption throughout the year.

The resulting shortfall has pushed prices of popular varieties like Jyoti and Chandramukhi up to Rs 35-42 per kg in retail markets, an increase of Rs 5-10 in just a week in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren instructed Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari to engage with West Bengal's Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on the issue. They spoke to each other but to no effect. The ban remains in place.

The issue also surfaced in the Bengal Assembly on Monday, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee defended the restrictions. She asserted that unregulated shipments of potatoes and onions were causing price surges within the state.

CM Banerjee stressed the priority of ensuring adequate supply for Bengal residents, stating, "We are the second-largest potato producer in the country, yet profiteering is forcing our people to pay higher prices. This will not be allowed. Before sending potatoes and onions to other states, Bengal will have to be given priority."

Adding to the tension, the West Bengal Progressive Potato Traders' Association has announced an indefinite strike from Tuesday after failed negotiations with Agricultural Marketing Department Minister Becharam Manna. The traders demand clarity on when the state government will lift the restrictions.

If traders continue their strike, there is apprehension that the price of this staple vegetable in West Bengal might skyrocket further in the coming days.

This is the second time in little over three months that the potato traders in the state, under the auspices of the Progressive Potato Traders' Association, have called for a strike.

The last time they called for a strike was in August. An association office bearer pointed out that currently around 6.5 lakh metric tonnes of potatoes are there in cold storages in the state, which is much higher than the internal requirement of 3 lakh metric tonnes in December.

He said, in such a situation the restriction on shipments to other states is unwarranted.

(With inputs from IANS)