'Have some respect..': Kerala HC chides late CPI-M leader's children over dead body dispute

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday criticised the legal heirs of late CPI-M leader M.M. Lawrence for continuing their dispute over the donation of his mortal remains to the Ernakulam Government Medical College for medical research and educational purposes.

"At least have some respect for the person who has passed away," Chief Justice Nitin M.Jamdar said in an oral observation.

The 95-year-old veteran Communist passed away due to age-related issues on September 21 and since then the issue of donation has been a bone of contention between his three children.

While two of them stated it was their father's wish to donate his body, another daughter Asha opposed this and demanded that he should be buried in the same grave as her mother.

Slamming the parties for this stalemate, the court said: "These are matters for the heirs to decide amongst yourselves. What is this? What kind of issues have you brought before us? These are siblings, sort it out between yourselves. These are not matters to be brought before the court. At the most, we will appoint some senior person as a mediator."

It subsequently passed an order to appoint a mediator agreed upon by both parties to see if it is possible to settle the matter amicably.

The body of Lawerence is right now preserved in a state-run Medical College hospital, here.

Tuesday was the third time the issue came before the court.

The court has now posted the case for December 9 as it expects the difference of opinion can be settled by then.

Lawrence was a Lok Sabha member from Idukki from 1980 till 1984.

He was more known for his trade union activities and was a Central Committee member of the CPI-M.

(With inputs from IANS)