Even though the film has apparently been shelved, the buzz around Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus – Inshallah – refuses to die down. After Salman Khan's much-hyped ouster from the project, leading to the film being shelved, Hrithik Roshan might take up the part, reportedly.

Yes, you read that right. After the success of two big films back-to-back (Super 30 and War), Hrithik Roshan wants to be a part of something that would take him ahead in this successful journey. Roshan wants to be a part of something hard-hitting and not a light-and-fun film. Hence, Hrithik wants to get to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and look at the options of reviving the film with him, reports Deccan Chronicle.

Reason behind Salman's ouster

While few sections ran with the theory that Alia was intimidated by Salman's presence and being paired opposite him, another theory that grabbed headlines was that Salman wasn't happy with his role and the creative differences led to the film getting shelved. One of the major reasons behind Salman walking out of Inshallah was also said to be the multiple kissing scenes with Alia. There were reports of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film being shelved owing to Salman Khan's remuneration too.

All is well between Alia – Salman

While we had expected things wouldn't be smooth between Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan after their film – Inshallah – being shelved, we were surprised to see the two together at the IIFA 2019. Not only were Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan were seen sitting next to each other but a video of the two sharing hearty laughter has also surfaced online. Alia was also seen telling the reporters at the event, "Plans never really go as per plan. But, I can give you in writing that I am going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, very soon."

Why no to Satte Pe Satta remake?

A Deccan Chronicle report states the reason behind Hrithik not willing to take it up. It says, "Hrithik is looking at something that will take him ahead of Super 30 and War, and Satte Pe Satta is not that kind of a project. Sure, it has great commercial potential, but it isn't what Hrithik wants at this stage of his career."