A deafening explosion followed by a massive fire ripped through a public limited chemical company located in the MIDC in Dombivali town in Maharashtra on Wednesday, officials said.

This is the second such disaster in three weeks.

According to Dombiali Fire Brigade Control, there are no immediate reports of casualties, but a massive fire-fighting operation has been launched by multiple teams.

According to the Dombivali Fire Control, the fire broke out around 10 am in the Indo Amines Ltd, which manufactures multiple chemicals, at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) complex Phase II, surrounded by thickly populated residential localities and a school.

"Immediately we rushed at least seven fire tenders and launched fire-fighting operations, plus dispatched medical teams. We are waiting for details on whether any persons are trapped inside the factory," said the official.

Eyewitnesses said that there were at least two massive blasts followed by a huge blaze with clouds of thick black smoke emanating that was visible for several kilometres.

The Indo Amines Ltd is situated barely 300 metres away from the site of the disaster that struck Amudan Chemicals Pvt Ltd with multiple explosions-cum-blaze on May 23, claiming over a dozen lives and more than 60 injured.

"Many people panicked and were reminded of the similar blast that took place here three weeks ago... Some shopkeepers downed shutters and scared residents ran out to the streets," an eyewitness said.

With inputs from IANS