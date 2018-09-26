After struggling to get going in the Test series against England, Shikhar Dhawan could get an axe for the upcoming Test series against West Indies. If reports are to be believed, the Indian selectors could rope in Prithvi Shaw as his replacement and this could be a great chance for the young man to stake his claim for the upcoming tour to Australia.

Virat Kohli's place is not yet confirmed as the selectors could well give him further rest.

Despite striking form for Essex, Murali Vijay might not make a comeback and the selectors in all probabilities, stick with KL Rahul as the opener and might also make space for Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order.

Spinning conundrum faces the selectors

R Ashwin has not recovered from his groin injury and this could force the selectors to look at different spinning options. With the series against Australia looming large, the selectors could give him a rest.

While Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav pick themselves up, there will all eyes on who the third spinner who will be. Shahbaz Nadeem, who scripted history by picking up 8 wickets, is the dark horse but could well miss out owing to the presence of Ravindra Jadeja.

Jayant Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are the other two contenders in the fray and the selectors could be tempted to go in with Chahal as he is a wrist-spinner and with the series in Australia in mind, he could get a nod ahead of Jayant Yadav.

Karun Nair, who is leading the side against Board President's XI, is another prime candidate to be included in the middle order. Hanuma Vihari, who scored a 50 in his debut innings against England, is another batsman who should find a place in the squad.

The first Test against West Indies will be played in Rajkot from October 4 and the second Test will be played in Hyderabad from October 12.

India will then fly across to Australia for a T20 series, followed by Tests and then an ODI series.