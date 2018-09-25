Indian captain Virat Kohli has credited his predecessor MS Dhoni for teaching him the nuances of leading the side. In a recent interview to Wisden, Kohli confessed that he had learnt a lot about captaining a side merely by standing and watching MS Dhoni go about his business.

"Not really anyone before MS. I was always someone who kept talking to him about the game so even when I was really young, before I was made vice-captain, I would give him my suggestions," Kohli told 'Wisden'.

'I observed MS from close quarters'

"I've learned the most from MS, standing so close to him at slip so many times and just observing him at close quarters," Kohli added.

There is perhaps no better chaser of totals in One Day cricket history than Virat Kohli, and the flamboyant batsman has confessed that since he likes thinking about the game, he loves chasing as he loves thinking about the game.

Speaking about the format he loves playing, Kohli said there is no better feeling than playing Test cricket and despite the mushrooming of different T20 leagues, Test cricket is the purest form.

"I cannot explain to you the job satisfaction that you get when you do well in Test cricket, because you know how demanding it is," Kohli said.

"It's the most beautiful format of the game. I don't think it's going to go anywhere. I don't even see it getting compressed to four days," he added. Kohli, who received the Khel Ratna Award, said that he does not want too much tinkering done with Test cricket and it should be left just the way it is.

He also has extended his support to the ICC Test Championship and believes it has the potential to ignite the interest of people.

"I think that is going to give a huge push to Test cricket. It makes every series more competitive, and there's going to be ups and downs throughout the Championship, which I really look forward to. The teams that love playing Test cricket are always going to be passionate about it," Kohli said.