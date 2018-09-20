Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem scripted history when he claimed 8 wickets for just 10 runs playing for Jharkhand against Rajasthan in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy match at Murugappa Ground, Chennai.

The left-arm spinner broke the record of Rahul Sanghvi, who had taken 8 for 15 for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh at Una, back in 1997-98.

Nadeem claimed the first eight wickets to fall and looked all set to claim 10 wickets, but then Anukul Roy took the ninth wicket to pause his trend.

10-4-8-10 ??



The record for best figures in List A cricket was broken today by Shahbaz Nadeem!



Keith Boyce (8 for 26) was the first bowler to claim an eight-wicket haul when he achieved the feat in 1971. Derek Underwood (8 for 31) and then Michael Holding (8 for 21) bettered the record.

Chaminda Vaas is the only bowler to have taken eight wickets in an ODI innings.

10 overs 4 maidens 10 runs and 8 wickets. Shahbaz Nadeem now holds the record of best figures in List-A cricket. Always rated him highly....but you could’ve spared my former team-Rajasthan. ?? Well bowled....more power to you ? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 20, 2018

The left-arm bowler has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit and has been on the fringes of a National call-up for a while now. He has already had two prolific seasons in Ranji Trophy, where he picked up more than 50 wickets (2015-16: 51 wickets; 2016-17: 56).

Speaking about his long wait for a national call-up, Nadeem said, "Only thing I have to do is continue performing and keep taking wickets. That is what I have to concentrate on."

He has been part of the Indian squad but has never managed a get in the game for the country, but then he keeps performing and knocking on the doors.

"To play for India, just performing alone isn't enough. You have to see whether the place you are fighting for is empty. There are many players who have taken dozens of wickets in domestic cricket but haven't got a chance to play for the country. Hopefully, it doesn't happen with me (laughs)," he was as quoted by The Hindu before the start of this Duleep Trophy season.

He has been a regular member of the Delhi Daredevils squad and has maintained that he is now working on adding a little bit of mystery to his bowling since it is the need of the hour. This 8-wicket haul could not have come at a better time for him as the selectors would love to keep their options open, particularly as West Indies is slated to tour India next month for a series.