It's exactly a month for the release of Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel has been revealing several crucial plot spoilers from the movie and now released a slew of posters. These posters look like just another set of artwork to promote the movie but avid fans know that each poster has a connection to the infinity stones.

The new posters feature 23 Marvel superheroes that include Avengers' Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, and Guardians of the Galaxy. It also features Bucky Barnes. However, as usual, the studio has chosen to hide Hawkeye away. Ever since the official artworks have begun pouring in, Clint Barton has been missing in action.

But recently, Russo Brothers took to their official Facebook page and changed the cover picture into a fan art, created by Boss Logic, which features a photo-shopped poster of a previous Avengers: Infinity War poster wherein Hawkeye replaces every Avenger.

Another Infinity War character that did not feature in the new posters is Thanos. The Mad Titan has been part of almost all posters. But this time, Marvel seems to have decided to put the spotlight only on the superheroes.

Five new posters from the movie tease the five infinity stones that have been revealed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which the Mad Titan Thanos is after. All the superheroes are determined to keep the stones away from Thanos' reach and protect the earth. While the location of Mind Stone, the Space Stone, the Power Stone, the Time Stone and the Reality Stone has been revealed, fans will find out in Infinity War about the Soul Stone's location.

Associating the hues of each stone, the posters have been designed. The first poster is painted in the color of blue with Captain America, The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy's Nebula, Mantis and Black Panther's Shuri. It was in Captain America: First Avengers that fans were introduced to the tesseract. The tesseract holds the blue Space Stone.

The second one is dedicated to the Reality Stone with Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and Wong colored in crimson light. The third poster sees the Mind Stone color Scarlet Witch, Falcon, War Machine and The Vision pose together.

As for the green Time Stone, Black Widow, the Hulk, Black Panther and Okoye join forces. The Guardians of the Galaxy team up Thor to pose in the purple-themed Power Stone poster. Marvel has maintained the secrecy about the location or even the color of the Soul Stone. Fans speculate it is located in Wakanda.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27. Watch the trailer here: