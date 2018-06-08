Production-spec Concept Future S likely to be called the Zen

Maruti Suzuki sold a hatchback named Zen between 1993 and 2006

The Concept Future S based SUV is expected in 2019

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker had busy opening two days at the Auto Expo 2018 held in February. The Indo-Japanese carmaker revealed two concepts on day one christened Concept Future S and e-Survivor while day 2 was dedicated to 2018 Swift launch.

Among the two concepts, the Concept Future S has got an overwhelming response for its funky and future-oriented design. The production version of the Concept Future S is expected to be a sub-four metre SUV and emerging reports Indicates Maruti Suzuki may name it as the Zen.

For small car enthusiasts, it's too early to forget about the Maruti Suzuki Zen hatchback sold between 1993 and 2006. The five-door hatchback was one of the iconic models of Maruti Suzuki that helped them to establish as the king of Indian passenger vehicle industry. A report in Financial Express claims, Maruti Suzuki is now actively pondering over to bring back the Zen nameplate for its latest SUV.

The company has already tasted success bringing an old nameplate for a completely new vehicle. Maruti Suzuki sold a sedan between 1999 and 2002 named the Baleno. The name returned to Maruti Suzuki's portfolio for the premium hatchback launched in 2015. Maruti Suzuki Baleno is currently a top selling model and the known brand name seems to have easily connected with the customer. Return of the name Zen could be such a move.

Concept Future S

Designed in-house by Maruti Suzuki, Concept Future S epitomizes the next level of design evolution in terms of proportions, body sculpting and stimulating fusion of bold patterns and superior accent colours, according to the carmaker.

The upright stance, commanding higher seating and ground clearance, along with the horizontal hood give Concept Future S, a unique aggressive stance. A unique A-pillar treatment, sleek lamps and massive tyres add to the urban SUV nature of the Concept Future S.

On the inside, the concept gets ivory as the main interior colour with orange accent used on the instrument panel, door trim and the seats. White accents on exterior flow into the interiors along the A-pillar and instrument panel. Carbon pattern on the centre panel adds a sense of sportiness.

The production version of the SUV is expected in 2019 and will have toned down exterior and interior to make it more usable. The Concept Future S based SUV will be slotted below Vitara Brezza and it will go up against the Mahindra KUV100.