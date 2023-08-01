R. Madhavan's son Vedaant has just begun learning driving. The star kid will soon turn 18 and one of the first things he wanted to do after turning 18 was drive. Vedaant shared a video of himself learning driving in a Porsche. Yes, you read that right! The swimming champion shared a clip by Dubai-based driving school Galadari Motor Driving Centre.

Vedaant Madhavan learning to drive

Vedaant Madhavan can be seen sitting with his driving instructor inside a Porsche. "Hi, I am Vedaant Madhavan, and today I am at the Galadari Motor Driving Centre. I just passed my theory exam, and now I am with my amazing instructor to learn how to drive. I am driving this amazing Porsche, and I can't wait to get my (driving) licence," he said in the video.

Netizens in disbelief

Netizens are having a hard time digesting the fact that Vedaant is learning to drive on a Porsche and this has given rise to some hilarious reactions. "So you are saying that you are learning driving in a PORSCHE. Am I the only one who learned driving in a Maruti 800 or Alto?" one person asked. "Learning to drive in a f****** PORSCHE (crying emoji)... come on!" wrote another person.

"Okay I learned driving on what? Maruti 800 (laughing emoji)," came one more comment. "Maruti 800 left the chat..." read another one of the comments. R Madhavan's son is one of the most loved celeb kids out there. Back in April, Vedaant bagged five gold medals at the 2023 Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships. Vedaant earned the prestigious gold in 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m and 1500m races. Elated and proud father R Madhavan had shared the news on social media.