Superstar R Madhavan and family is on cloud nine. And rightly so! Madhavan's son, Vedaant, has made India proud by winning five gold medals at an international swimming championship. Vedaant bagged five gold medals at the 2023 Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships. Vedaant earned the prestigious gold in 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m and 1500m races. Elated and proud father R Madhavan shared the news on social media.

Vedaant also made a personal new record for himself. "With God's grace and all your wishes, Vedaant gets 5 golds for India (50, 100, 200, 400 & 1500m) with 2 (personal best) PB's at the Malaysian invitational age group championships, 2023, held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful. Thank you," the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor tweeted.

"How amazing. Congratulations Vedaant," Abhishek Bachchan congratulated. "Credits to you and your wife for the sacrifice and right decisions taken to nurture him. God bless," AR Rahman tweeted. "Wow! Congrats for each gold. Vedaant makes all of us very proud. Best. Always," Vivek Agnihotri tweeted. "Wow!! This is beyond proud moment. Congrats Vedaant," Lakshmi Manchu wrote.

"Fabulous news! Please convey my congratulations to Vedaant. His achievements get bigger by the day," Pritish Nandy tweeted. "This is beautiful Hearty congratulations to Vedaant, Sarita and you and the team!!" Suriya wrote. Lara Dutta also congratulated the actor.